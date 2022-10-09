ECKERT, Judith F.



80, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Dayton on August 25, 1942, to parents, Edwin and Marian (Case) Frazier. Judy worked in administration for the 12th District Court of Appeals for 40 years, retiring in 2021. She attended Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Judy is survived by her son, Tony (Leann) Eckert; daughter, Annette (Rick) Linton; sister, Anne (Jim) Nagle; brother, Bill (Linda) Frazier; and grandchildren, Zac (Emily Bays) Eckert, Megan (Nick) Workman and Alex Linton. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 123 N. East Street, Lebanon with Reverend Peter Larson officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

