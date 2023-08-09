Eckman, Kylie



Kylie Ann Eckman born 11/1/1992 departed this life 8/3/2023. Kylie is preceded in death by both her loving mom Linda and bonus mom Saundra. Kylie was a world traveling gypsy, with a love of nature, hunger for adventure, and mind of thoughtful examination. Creative to the core, deeply loving, and softhearted. She leaves behind her daughter Silvia, dear father Joseph, sister Jessie, brother James, bonus siblings Daniel, Casey and Carlee, and aunts Christina and Anne, along with copious amounts of family and friends. Kylie was an artistic, unique, nurturing, spiritual, and independent soul. She will be greatly missed by those she touched with her brilliantly bright light. Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home 5980 Bigger Road Kettering, OH 45440 Saturday August 12, 2023 1pm to 2pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com