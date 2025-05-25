Eckstein, William

Eckstein, Sr., William L. "Bill"



Age 79, passed away peacefully at his residence in Fairfield, Ohio on May 23, 2025. He was born in Morris, Indiana on February 6, 1946 the son of William J. and Mary (Werner) Eckstein. Bill attended St. Dominic Schools and graduated from Oak Hills High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On September 19, 1970 at St. Ann Catholic Church, he married Nancy J. Schuster and together they had three children. Bill worked for OPW Engineers System Dover Corp for 43 years until his retirement in 2008. He also worked for the City of Fairfield at Marsh Lake for over 20 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and VFW Post 1069. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy J. Eckstein; his three children, Joni Rouse, Sandy Eckstein, and Billy (Kista) Eckstein Jr.; five grandchildren, Gage (fiancé Haley), Jessica (Aaron), Ethan (Alexis), Dennie, and Cooper; four great grandchildren; one sister, Ruth (Dean) Inlow; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters, Wilma Ronnebaum, Mary Lou Sentker and Pat Egbert. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Special thanks to Fairfield Fire Department, Suncrest Hospice, and Cornerstone Care Giving. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



