Eddie Bush

Bush, Eddie William



Bush, Eddie William, 80, of Springfield, passed away Monday, November 10, 2025, at Southbrook Healthcare Center. Eddie was born May 24, 1945, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Edgar and Edna (Hawkins) Bush. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam for 13 months. After returning to the States, he was a Drill Instructor for the remainder of his service. After his military career, he was a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union for over 30 years. In his free time, he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandra (Snyder) Bush; three children, Melissa (Tom) Cottingham, Shawn (Christina) Bush and Aaron (Audrie) Bush; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Macey, Chelsea, Dale, Savannah, Stacie and Aaron; six great grandchildren; three siblings, Keith Bush, Nina (Todd) Peterson and Billie (Kevin) Allensworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUENRAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service.



