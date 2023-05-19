Edds, Donna

Edds (Lawrence), Donna G.



Donna G. Edds age 81 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday May 17, 2023. She was born on May 23, 1941 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Rufus and Pansy (nee Lawrence) Hay. Donna is survived by two sons Kevin Roach and Robert Edds; three grandchildren Brady (Lindsey) Whaley, Kayla (Fiancé Doug Hunt) Hauss, and Allyssa Edds; five great grandchildren Airanna Whaley, Brady Whaley Jr, Gavyn Spears, Joani Hunt, and Alayna Cunagin. She also leaves behind her best buddy, Rufus as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Donna was also preceded in death by her sister Carol Drake. Visitation will be on Tuesday May 23, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial will follow in Hickory Flat cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

