EDGINGTON, Patricia E.



Patricia E. Edgington, 98, of Rosewood, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023. Patricia was born on August 9, 1924, to John Letton and Doris Irene (Crim) Pyle. She graduated from Harrison - Adams School and was the last surviving member of her class of 1942. Her childhood was an idyllic time spent on the family farm.



After twenty years being a stay-at-home mother to her sons, she returned to the workforce as the executive secretary to the superintendent of the Graham Local Schools. After many years excelling in that position, which she loved, she took a position as Chief Deputy Recorder of Champion Co.



Upon her retirement, she spent her time as an accomplished businesswoman managing her two farms and always being there to lend a hand to her family in any way she could. She particularly enjoyed gardening and DIY projects in her home. She once created a brick wall in her kitchen and stepladder and paint roller were no strangers to her. She was a lifelong member of Rosewood Methodist Church.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by sons Bart and Tom both of Rosewood, Ohio. Also surviving are grandsons Paul and Aaron of St Paris.



The family wishes to especially thank Kathy McAlexander, Tabatha Henson, Cindy Plank, Jayne Stokes, and Tammy Ornsby for their care and companionship over the last few years. Special thanks also are given to Mike and Nancy Valentine for their friendship and support. Further appreciation is extended to Keith Wicker who prepared beautiful and nourishing meals for her over the past several years.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Rosedale Cemetery, Conover, Ohio, with Pastor Andy Leighty officiating.



Arrangements have been entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



