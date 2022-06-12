dayton-daily-news logo
EDMONDS, Anthony

EDMONDS, Anthony

Age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,

Dayton, Ohio 45416, with

Pastor Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

