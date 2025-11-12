Edward Senu-Oke

IN MEMORIAM



Remembering the love of my life, my husband, Dr. (Prof.) Edward Olusina Senu-Oke. Today marks 5 years that you were taken from us, but to me the memories of that day are still fresh in my mind. Sina, being in Nigeria earlier this year and standing next to your final resting place provided me with a feeling of calm, sadness and joy. I felt your presence, and I know within my heart, you were pleased to have me nearby. The feelings of love are still very strong for me as I rubbed my hands across your picture and headstone.



I miss you very much.



A day doesn't go by that I don't either scroll through your pictures on my cellphone or think about you, even if it is only for a moment. Sina, I miss all the plans we made that will never take place. I am thankful to the Lord for all the years he gave to us, even though for me,



the time was much too short.



I think about our youngest grandson and the fact that you never got the opportunity to hold him and tell him how much you love him. Nevertheless, through pictures and stories that I share with him, he knows that you are his pawpaw. No matter how frequently I look through our numerous photo albums, your grandson recognizes you. My heart fills with joy every time he points to your picture and says, "that's pawpaw".



Just know that our sons are looking after me as you would want them to. They are all remembering and modeling the lessons you taught them. I will always love you, Sina. May your soul continue to rest in peaceful peace.



Your loving wife, Helen.







A friend, a father, and a wise man among men are just a few ways to describe who you were to each of us privileged to call you dad. Who we are today is a representation and manifestation of your care and responsibility to lead us in the way we should go in the life you lived.



Scripture says in Proverbs 22:6…Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old, they will not turn from it. You were always there when we needed you. You taught and reinforced lessons that showed us strength, love, objectivity, perspective, resilience and more. Dad, you gave us a foundation on which we could succeed in a world riddled with challenges and today as men, we stand proudly as a reflection and extension of you.



You are and always will be remembered with generosity, warmth and kindness in our hearts and never-ending care, as we embrace your life and memory on the anniversary of your passing today.







Your loving sons; Daniel, Edward, Maxwell, Richmond and Charlton Senu-Oke



