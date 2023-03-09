Edwards, Robert L.



Robert L. Edwards Jr, age 87 of Springfield, OH passed away on March 4, 2023. Robert (Bob) was born January 7, 1936 in Lima, OH to the late Robert and Sally Edwards Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth McGee and son, Bruce Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Manola Edwards, of Springfield OH; children, Keith (Aundrea) Edwards of Dayton OH, Charles Edwards of Huber Heights OH, Robert (Donna) Edwards III of Wilberforce OH, Douglas Edwards (Deadra Underwood) of Atlanta GA, Mark Edwards (Debbie Snyder) of Springfield OH, 16 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. Bob was a proud graduate of Central State University. During his career he served as the Director of the Center St YMCA, Business Administrator for Mercy Mental Health Center, Director of the Springfield Urban League, and owner of Edwards Development Inc. Bob loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings, functions and attending his grandchildren's activities, whenever he could. Bob was a long time, dedicated member at St. John Missionary Baptist Church and served as an Associate Minister, Business Administrator and Choir Director for the Male Chorus. We will dearly miss his enduring spirit. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St (Mulberry St entrance), Springfield, OH 45506. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM followed by funeral services at 3:00 PM. Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery on Monday, March 13. Online condolences may be sent to www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

