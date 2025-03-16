Edwards, Stephen Ross



Stephen Ross Edwards, age 83, was born to Col. John "Curly" Carlos Edwards and Barbara Edwards on December 2, 1941 in Riverside, California. He was preceded in death his wife, Constance "Coni" Edwards; mom and dad; daughter, Angela Edwards; his brother, John "Jack" Edwards and sister, Barbara Hall. He is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Bryce) Combs, Lenora (Yurii) Shcherbyna and Sarah Brown; and sons, Steve (Ella) Edwards and Daniel Edwards. Also survived by his grandkids, Makenna, Megan, Rowan, Cameron, Shelby, Vera Lee, Nikolai, Tyler, Elijah, Chayden and Amaira. He has a great granddaughter, Aliyah. Steve was born in Riverside, California where he stayed until graduation. He lived in Montana and then moved to Kansas where he attended the University of Kansas. Being in a military family, Stephen settled in Beavercreek, Ohio. Steve and Coni married at Hawker United Church of Christ on August 21, 1971. They took in over 300 foster kids in their 47 years of marriage. They loved everyone like their own and has been fortunate enough to keep in contact with several of them through the years. Steve worked at GM/Delphi for 37 years until he retired in 2007. Steve enjoyed sports. He was an avid Golfer and after he retired he went and worked at Yankee Trace. He enjoyed watching football, baseball and basketball. Stephen also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.



Stephen had a quirky sense of humor that will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Hawker United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held from 9:30am-11:00am on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, where funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Stephen will be laid to rest with military honors at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery following the service.



