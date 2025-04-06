Ehrgott, Mary "Virginia"



Mary Virginia Ehrgott, 99, of London, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025, surrounded by family at Bluebird Retirement Community, London, Ohio. She was born on September 7, 1925, to the late Edgar Stubbs and Jodylu (Crawford) Hicks, in Yatesville, Georgia. Virginia graduated from Yatesville High School and Wright State University. She married William Ehrgott, July 8, 1944, and they lived for over 68 years in the Enon area. Virginia taught kindergarten and first grade at Greenon Local Schools. She is survived by her children William Ehrgott Jr. and Carolyn Reed, of Sugar Grove, Ohio, Mary Jo and Tom Henry, of Kennewick, Washington, Ethlyn and David Ross, of South Charleston, Ohio, Susanna and Tim Ross, of London, Ohio, Mike and Inna Ehrgott, of Pasco, Washington; daughter- in-law Barb Ehrgott; eighteen grandchildren, Carrie Canute, Amanda Abo-Zeno, MeeAe Henry, Megan Henry, Nikki Cox, Keidi Boatfield, Katie Bliss, Matthew Bliss, Matthew Ross, David John Ross, Andrew Ross, Travis Ross, Joanna Shuping, Virginia Paciorek, Jacob Ross, Whitney McDonald, Bailey Ehrgott and Madison Ehrgott; twenty-two great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, son John David Ehrgott, daughter-in-law Josephine Ehrgott, and siblings, Ethlene, Edgar, Charles, Susanna and Roy. Virginia was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church, Springfield, Ohio. A special thank you to Paul and Kirsten Gross for all their thoughtfulness and the Bluebird staff for all the loving care that was given to Virginia. Dr. Oehlers, thank you. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, is assisting the family in private services. www.adkinsfunerals.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com