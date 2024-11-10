Eichelberger, Shiloh "Ike"



Shiloh Malcolm Eichelberger, affectionately known as "Ike," was born on February 2, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio. He embarked on a remarkable journey that spanned over eight decades, dedicating himself to his family, career, and passions until his passing on November 7, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by his beloved family. A graduate of Southeastern High School, Ike's life was forever changed when he met his high school sweetheart, Annabelle. Their bond grew stronger over the years, culminating in a loving marriage that lasted 66 wonderful years. Together, they raised a family that became the cornerstone of Ike's life. He was a loving husband and a wonderful dad to his son Jeffrey and his daughter Cheryl. Ike's professional life was marked by an impressive 41-year tenure at Navistar, where he contributed significantly and developed lasting relationships. In addition to his role at Navistar, he took great pride in owning and operating Miracle Water of Springfield, a water softener company that showcased his entrepreneurial spirit. His love for the land and agriculture was evident through dedication to his 55-acre farm where he cherished cultivating crops and raising cows and chickens, often spending peaceful moments by his pond. Ike's spirit was defined by his love for the outdoors. He found joy in hunting, trap shooting, and fishing at his beloved Lake Erie Spot. His passion for nature was only rivaled by his penchant for working outdoors, where he spent countless hours tending to his yard and enjoying the beauty of his surroundings. Ike is survived by his loving wife, Annabelle; son, Jeffrey (Kelly) Eichelberger; daughter, Cheryl (Shawn) Jackson; grandchildren, Sandy (Mark) Mosier, Brent Eichelberger, Erica (Nicholas) Banion, Shawn Jackson, Jr. (Bettina), Bridget Larson (Brian) and Matthew (Josie) Larson, and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law, Donna (Earl) Canaan and brother-in-law Russell (Anna) Mossbarger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy E. and Tena A. Eichelberger; his brother, Roy Denzil Eichelberger; his friend, Delbert "Butch" Porter, who was like a brother; and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Mossbarger. Ike's legacy of love, dedication, and the joy of outdoor adventures will be carried on by his family and friends, who will hold his memory dear in their hearts. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery with a private family service.





