EICHHOLD, JAMES

Age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 27, 1961, the son of John and Elaine (Beck) Eichhold. He is preceded in death by his beloved Granny, his parents; brothers John, Tom (Mary) and, George Eichhold. Survivors include his wife, Becki Eichhold; children, Melissa Eichhold, Emily (David) Switzer, Ben (Chelsey) Eichhold, and Andrew Eichhold; grandchildren, Rosie, Gabe, Sam, Gavin, Henry, and Katheryn (due May 1); sisters, Mary Lou (Mike) Sanders, Ann Rulon, and Jean (Clyde) Carter. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. A memorial service will be held for extended family only on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6pm, open for viewing at rhbaptist.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center, 202 S. Monument Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011.

