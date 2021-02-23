X

EICHHOLD, JAMES

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

EICHHOLD,

James M. "Eich"

Age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 27, 1961, the son of John and Elaine (Beck) Eichhold. He is preceded in death by his beloved Granny, his parents; brothers John, Tom (Mary) and, George Eichhold. Survivors include his wife, Becki Eichhold; children, Melissa Eichhold, Emily (David) Switzer, Ben (Chelsey) Eichhold, and Andrew Eichhold; grandchildren, Rosie, Gabe, Sam, Gavin, Henry, and Katheryn (due May 1); sisters, Mary Lou (Mike) Sanders, Ann Rulon, and Jean (Clyde) Carter. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. A memorial service will be held for extended family only on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6pm, open for viewing at rhbaptist.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center, 202 S. Monument Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.