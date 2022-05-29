EIKENBERRY, Stephen Cecil



75, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sat. May 21, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. He is preceded in death by parents, Howard Cecil Eikenberry and Phoebe June (Ross) Eikenberry and brother, David R. Eikenberry. He is survived by wife Linda (McCalla) Eikenberry, daughter, Tammy (Dean) Craport, son, Steve (Veronica) Eikenberry, 6 grandchildren: Dane, Dalton, and Devin Craport, Nicolette Guerrero (Josh) Nilsson, Sophia Eikenberry, Stefan Eikenberry; brother, Phil (Norma) Eikenberry; several nieces and nephews. His 5 fur babies:



Waldo, Smoke, Snoopy, Molly and Minnie have met him at the Rainbow Bridge. Steve graduated from Franklin Monroe H.S. in Pitsburg, OH, in 1964. After H.S. he served in the Air Force. He served in Vietnam with Red Horse Construction Company from 1966-1967. He retired from the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center, after 40 years in the Engineering Dept. He was a member of the VFW 9927 and American



Legion #598 in Kettering. He loved all Ohio State sports but most of all he loved his family. Memorial contributions can be made to The Tenth Life (no kill cat sanctuary). Funeral Service will be held 11 AM, Wed., June 1, 2022, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln, Kettering. Family will receive friends 9 to 11 AM prior to the service. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH. Condolences may be sent to Morris-Sons.com.

