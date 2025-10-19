Eileen Skidmore

Skidmore (Baker), Eileen E.



Eileen Esther (Baker) Skidmore of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, just 6 months after celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born April 27, 1925 in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Muriel (Wolford) Baker. Eileen is survived by her niece and nephews, Deborah Bell, Robert Baker, and Brian McFarland, and numerous great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Skidmore, siblings, James Baker, Mervin Baker, Kermit Baker, Janet Williamson, and Norma McFarland, and many other nieces and nephews. Eileen was known as "Toad" to her family in friends. Her brother gave her that nickname as a little girl and it stuck with her over 95 years. Eileen was loving to all and saw the best in everyone. Her infectious laugh made you laugh too. She enjoyed traveling with her loving husband all over the world to include adventures in Australia, Spain, Scotland, Ireland and many more. She also was a member of First United Church of Christ for many years. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 11:00-12:00PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 12:00PM, also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





