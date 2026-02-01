WELLS, Eileen



Eileen Wells, 94, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. She was born on April 28, 1931, in Manchester, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard H. and Anna Ruth (Graham) Kyle. Eileen was a lifelong learner and educator, graduating from Wittenberg University in 1969 with a degree in education. She dedicated 32 years to teaching in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District, where she taught third, fifth, and sixth grades at Possum and Rockway schools. Generations of students remember her not only for her commitment to learning, but for her steady kindness and love of reading. Outside the classroom, Eileen found joy in simple, meaningful pursuits. She was an avid reader, quilter, enthusiastic Nascar fan and loved to travel visiting many sites worldwide. She was deeply active in her faith at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted member of the Corinthian Sunday School Class and was well known for helping host countless ice cream socials-gatherings that brought neighbors and friends together. Eileen also supported Agape Ministries in its mission to assist missionaries in the Caribbean. Earlier in life, Eileen served as a Page in Washington, D.C., an experience she valued greatly, and she was a proud member of the DAR. She is survived by her three daughters, Charlene Campbell, Julia (Roman) Kwiatkowski, and Victoria (Gene) Hitchcock; six grandchildren, Gail (DeWayne) Sowell, Rebecca (Jason) Ryan, Sarah (Matthew) Lower, Rachel (Harry) Grimm, Kyle Hitchcock, and Thomas Hitchcock; and ten great-grandchildren who brought her much joy. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by John Leo Wells, Bill Rice, and her son-in-law, Kent Campbell. Services will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, with burial to follow in North Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. To view her memorial video or to leave online condolences, visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





