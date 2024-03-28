Eiseman, Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret Eiseman passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2024 at age 97. She was originally from Springfield, Ohio, graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1944, was CCHS's first Homecoming Queen and was married to Peter Eiseman for 54 years. Together, they lived in Ohio and Florida before settling in Summerville.



Mary Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as an exceptional friend and neighbor. Part of her life she dedicated to working as a counselor/social worker and always had a passion for fashion. She volunteered extensively, including at the following places in the greater Charleston, SC area - Middleton Place, the Edmonston-Alston house, Summerville Medical Hospital and



Second Chance Thrift Store. Mary Margaret was also active for many years in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).



She is survived by two daughters - Ann Tomayko (Dave) and Kim Eiseman; three grandchildren - Scott Tomayko (Angela), Julie Wood (Jeff), Brad Tomayko (Jessica); and seven grandchildren - Ava, Mackenzie, Sara, Mary Margaret, Noah, Nicholas and Oliver.



Funeral arrangements include a Funeral Mass at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church on Monday, April 1 at 2 PM followed by a visitation at Parks Funeral Home on Monday, April 1 from 4 - 6 PM; both in Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mary Margaret to St. Vincent DePaul or St. Jude Children's Hospital.



Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com