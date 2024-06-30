Eisenach, Wanda

Eisenach (Shupert), Wanda Lee



Wanda Lee Eisenach was born in Warsaw, Kentucky on October 4, 1923 to John Wesley Shupert and Lula Green Shupert. She graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1942 as Salutatorian, and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of Kentucky in 1946. She joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, in which she remained active throughout her life and recently received her 75th Anniversary Pin.



Wanda's early career was in Cincinnati, where she worked for the Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company and then with the Hamilton County Welfare Authority as a counsellor in the children's bureau. In 1951 she returned to school at Vanderbilt University and did course work towards a masters degree in sociology, leading to a position with Family and Childrens' Services in Dayton, Ohio, where she worked on facilitating adoptions. In 1952 she was introduced to Robert Charles (Bob) Eisenach. The couple married in 1953 and moved to Oakwood where they lived for most of the next 65 years until Bob's death in 2018.



Wanda was a loving wife and a constant source of support to her three children, Jeff, Sandy and Leigh Ann, participating actively in their lives. She is remembered by friends and family as an eternal optimist who was always ready with a kind and comforting word for those around her.



Wanda was an active participant in the Dayton community. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was active in Meals on Wheels, served on the Harman Elementary PTA and was a member of Dayton Country Club, where she played golf weekly throughout her life. In her later years, she was an active and beloved member of the Bethany Village community. Her 100th Birthday Party was attended by more than 100 friends and relatives from Bethany and around the country.



Wanda was preceded in death by her sisters Bonnie Jean Quinn and Mary Joy Warnock, her brother Harlan B. Shupert, her husband Bob and her daughter Sandy. She is survived by her son Jeffrey A. Eisenach of Oakton, VA; daughter Leigh Ann Eisenach of Centerville, OH; grandchildren Antonelli Briceno of Brooklyn, NY, Sarah Linden of Nokesville, VA and Andrew R. Eisenach of Centreville, VA; and, three great grandchildren, Noah, Hannah and Levi Linden.



A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 11 am on July 27, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to Graceworks Lutheran Services, Ohio's Hospice, or Westminster Presbyterian Church.



