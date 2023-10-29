Eklund-Leen, Susan Jane

Eklund-Leen, Ph.D., Susan



Susan Jane Eklund-Leen, M.Ed., Ph.D., age, 69, of Kettering, Ohio passed away at home on October 17, 2023. She and twin sister, Sara Janet, were born in Garrettsville, Ohio on November 25, 1953 to the late John and M. Jane (Witherstay) Eklund. In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her beloved and cherished husband, Edward O. Leen; brother, Robert J. Eklund and his wife, Karen Eklund. Left behind in mourning is her loving and devoted twin, Sara (Warren) Eklund-Payne; sister-in-law, Gweneth (Thomas) Williams-Edwards; nieces, Megan (Gregory) Wagner, Holly (Jeff Bellman) Eklund; great-nephew, Keith Wagner; great-niece, Holly Wagner; much loved special friends, Pete (Amy) Ernst, Jan Berger (son, Christopher and daughter, Erica), Maggie Rusnak, Moy Easwaran, Cathy Gorn, Bill Winger, Jill Klepacz; along with her students, friends and academic associates, especially Beverly Rodgers and Eric Miller. Susan graduated from James A. Garfield High School in 1972. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University in 1976, followed by a Master's degree of education in 1978 and a Ph.D. in 1994. On September 10, 1983 she married Edward Orlo Leen. Susan was a professor at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, an institution she dearly loved. Always an animal lover, Susan was dedicated to her "kittles". She loved science fiction and horror movies, with a special fondness for Godzilla, and was devoted to the Hindu god, Ganesha. Susan will be forever loved and dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Susan to Antioch College, National History Day or any animal rescue of your choice.



