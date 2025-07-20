Elbring, Armin Otto



Armin Otto Elbring, a longtime resident of Dayton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 4, 2025, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 93 years old.



Born on July 31, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, Armin was the son of Orville Leon Elbring and Eleonor Lena Elbring (née Widicus). He attended Central College in Pella, Iowa, before joining the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a B-52 bomber mechanic.



Following his military service, Armin worked for several defense contractors before beginning a distinguished career with the National Cash Register Company. Over the next four decades, he built a legacy in computer systems and telecommunications, ultimately retiring in 2005 and moving to the mountains of northern New Mexico to live on his son's ranch.



Armin was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest daughter, Julie Elbring Wood. He is survived by his children: son Raymond Lee Elbring and his wife, Heidi Rose Dick, of Elk Grove, CA; son Gregory Jay Elbring and his husband, Tobias Lovato, of Holman, NM; daughter Terese Elbring of Land O' Lakes, FL; daughter Sheryl Elbring of Ottawa, ON; daughter Sabrina Ellyn Lloyd and her husband, Tyran Lloyd, of Ottawa, ON; and son-in-law Greg Everette Wood of Portland, OR.



His ashes will be scattered in an aspen grove high in the mountains he loved.



