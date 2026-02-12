Eleanor Hall

Hall, Eleanor J.



Eleanor J. Hall, a faithful, selfless, generous, and kind-hearted soul, passed away on February 5, 2026, at the age of 95. Born on February 19, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, she was the beloved daughter of the late Truman and Ida Davidson.



Eleanor's early life in Springfield laid the foundation for her dedicated career. Beginning in the 1950s, she served as a surgical nurse in Springfield, Ohio, and later as an industrial nurse in Marion, Ohio and Portage, Michigan. Her commitment to service extended to her community, where she assisted with the election polls for over 15 years in Portage and Grand Blanc.



In 1951, Eleanor married Roger E. Hall in Springfield, Ohio. Together, they raised their family in Marion, Ohio, before relocating to Portage in 1967. Eleanor is survived by her children, Roger (Kathy) Hall and Valerie Dutton; her grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Jason Hall, Christopher Dutton, and Hannah (Chris) Skinner; and her great-grandchild, Hudson Halme. She is also lovingly remembered by several cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Roger E. Hall, her son-in-law, David Dutton, four siblings, and her parents. She was the youngest and last surviving member of her immediate family.



Eleanor's personal interests reflected her love for her family, particularly her grandchildren. Known for her hospitality, she loved to entertain and was the ultimate hostess, often hosting bridge card groups. An amazing cook, she enjoyed trying new things and traveling with her husband to destinations such as Scotland, Wales, and Hawaii. Her volunteer work included contributions as a Red Cross Volunteer in Ohio and helping at an elementary school in Grand Blanc.



Her community involvement was extensive. Eleanor was a member of the Gourmet Club in Kalamazoo, the Newcomers of Portage, and the Grand Blanc and Portage United Methodist Churches. Her faith played a central role in her life, participating in numerous Bible study groups and church activities.



The services for Eleanor have already been held. Interment will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Tremont, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Grand Blanc United Methodist Church or a charity of their choice. Eleanor's legacy of love and service will be cherished by all who knew her.



