Elene Dohner

Dohner (Owens), Elene



Elene (Owens) Dohner went to join her husband of 66 yrs Earl Dohner in heaven on January 14, 2026 at her daughter's home in Pembroke, NH. Elene was born 02/26/1942 to the late Rose (Glick) Neal and Ernest Owens. She is survived by her siblings Gloria (Morris)/Lenval Stone, Carol (Morris)/Ed Duke and Terry Morris. Her children Rodney/Jeanette (Reeder) Dohner, Diane (Dohner/Miller)/Steve Lavallee as well as 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial/celebration of life will be on March 14, 2026 at Brookville Grace Brethern Church, 665 Westbrook Rd Brookville, OH from 2-5 pm. Join us in celebration and sharing memories. Snacks will be served.



