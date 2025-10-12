Nemeth, Elisabeth



Elisabeth Nemeth, born 8-18-1935, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend left this world 10-7-2025 surrounded by love. Born in Germany She came to the US 68 years ago. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband John of 43 years. She is survived by her daughters Frieda(Steve), Heidi (Mike) grandchildren Matt, AJ, Jen(Mike) sister Elfriede, nephews Derek, Mark(Jeane), Juergen (Isabel) Visitation will be 10-16-25 from 11 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at St.John's Lutheran Church, (141 S Ludlow St. Dayton, Ohio) with burial immediately after at Woodland Cemetery. Additional information can be found at newcomerdayton.com.



