Amos, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Amos, age 100, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, November 10, 2025. Celebration of Life 11 am Friday, December 5, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.



