Elizabeth Korth

Korth, Elizabeth Ann



Elizabeth Ann Korth (née Piskorowski), Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Elizabeth passed peacefully on November 18, 2025, at the age of 69. She was the devoted wife of 48 years to Jeff Korth, with whom she built a life filled with love and quiet strength. Liz was the proud mother of two sons, whose lives and families brought her immense joy. Jason Korth and his wife Mary Anne of Manasquan, NJ, with grandchildren Maeve, Owen, and Annie. Garrett Korth and his wife Brittany of St. Cloud, FL, with grandchildren Wyatt and Riley. Her family was her heart, and she celebrated every accomplishment and milestone with deep pride. Elizabeth will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Liz will be returning back to New Jersey where she met the love of her life, Jeff as U.S. History classmates at Hillsborough High in 1972. Liz will be inurned at the Neshanic Cemetery in Neshanic, NJ with a memorial celebration at the Jersey Shore in early spring. In lieu of flowers, please support Hospice of Cincinnati - Hamilton, Grateful Family Program, 10500 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com