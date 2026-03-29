Elizabeth Smith

Smith, Elizabeth P.



Elizabeth P. Smith, age 94, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2026. She was born to the late Albert Allen and Dona Frances (Williams) Boggs, on October 20, 1931, in Alvon, West Virginia. For many years, she worked as an accounts payable coordinator for various firms and later retired from Spectra-Physics, also known as Trimble. Elizabeth was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, friend, neighbor, homemaker, gardener, and seamstress. She was genuine, well-liked, and thought the best of people. Elizabeth loved the Lord and had quiet faith throughout her life. She was raised in the methodist church and was a member of the former Beardshear United Methodist Church for nearly 40 years. She served on the women's guild and supporting many fund-raising efforts. One of her favorite spoken words was "The Good Lord has blessed me" to live as long as she did. Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, which her Mom taught her, making dresses, skirts, pajamas, children's clothes, curtains, tablecloths, and was the queen of hemming pants and dresses. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening, from planting to harvest preserving. Elizabeth could often be found at estate auctions and waiting for the hidden treasures to be sold at a frugal price. She was known to stay many hours, taking a peanut butter sandwich and cool drink, sitting on her fold-up auction chair. This was her favorite spring and summer pastime. Square dancing with her husband was another joy that she had. Dancing with Just-A-Mere's for 10 years. They enjoyed the fellowship, food, and participating in banner raids of other square dance groups. She always had a good sense of humor as she believed in good nature teasing, especially with her grandsons. Elizabeth enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Yellowstone, San Francisco, Florida, east coast beach trips, to senior bus tours of historic places. She especially enjoyed visiting family in West Virginia and Virginia. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, sudoku puzzles, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, family circus comics, and notably working jigsaw puzzles. During the last few years, the family worked on thousands of puzzles with her. Elizabeth loved sitting on her back porch watching the birds and animals. She would take her favorite drink and enjoy the fresh air. One piece of advice that Elizabeth would always share is to be frugal and advising family and friends to always budget and save some of your money from each paycheck. "Don't spend more than you make" was her motto. Elizabeth is survived by her Children: Phyllis (Bryan) Ullery & Jeffrey Smith; Grandsons: Raymond & Timothy (Sarah) Ullery; Great Grandchildren: Lucille, Levi, Lydia, & Lincoln; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 52 years: Clarence R. Smith; and Siblings: Florence May, Enoch Boggs, Bedford Boggs, Melba Bell, Wilson Boggs, Adron Boggs, Verna Sanford, Ardala Via, & Harmon Boggs. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 30, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery (Brookville, Ohio) The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of Service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



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