ELLINGTON, Meredith



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. Visitation 10 am-11 am Thursday, December 8 at Calvary M. B. Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Funeral service at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.