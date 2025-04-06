Elliott, Nicole Lee



Nicole Lee Elliott of Springfield, gained her angel wings on April 2, 2025 at The James Cancer Center. She was born October 4, 1984, in Brantford, Ontario Canada to Dennis and Tracy Dunsdon. Nicole enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her boys' events, hanging out with her Holiday Drive family and recently took up making chunky blankets. Nicole was most recently the Executive Director of the Clark County Communications Center, where she held the distinction of Registered Public Safety Leader and Emergency Number Professional. She received several awards and accolades for her work at The Clark County Sheriff's Office including Special Operations Team Helping Hand Award, Ohio Gold Star Telecommunication Dispatcher Team of the Year and the Rotary Club "Service Above Self" Award. Nicole was also appointed and was honored to serve on the Governor's Warrant Task Force. She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Tracy Dunsdon; devoted husband, Sgt. Scott Elliott; sons, Gavin and Kaiden Roeder and Max Elliott; brother, Chad (Danielle) Dunsdon; niece and nephews, Lennox Dunsdon, Iris and Ezra Fritz; in-Laws; Michelle Elliott, Sherry Elliott and Steven and Sean Elliott; grandparents, Linda and Ted Costen, Myrna Dunson and John Oliver; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, all of Canada. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Dunsdon and father-in-law, Sgt. Gary Elliott. Nicole's family wishes to thank Dr. Reagan Memmott and all the staff at The James Cancer Center at Ohio State for their care and compassion during her courageous battle. A celebration of life open house will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield on Sunday, April 6, 2025 between 2-6pm. A private inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with Nicole's boys' education. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com