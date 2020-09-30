ELLIOTT, Richard "Dick" Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Dayton. He was born on September 26, 1932, to the late Remus and Alberta Elliott in Dayton. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1950. He proudly served our country in the Air Force. Dick married Joann September 20, 1952. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Montgomery County Genealogical Society. Dick worked at Chrysler Airtemp and retired from Systems Research Laboratories. He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Dragons and University of Dayton basketball. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife Joann and brother Robert (Isabelle). Dick is survived by his loving children Rick (Carol), F. Doug (Jessica) and Thomas Elliott; granddaughters Jennifer Lynn (Matt) Wesley, Jacquelyn Marie and Traci Renee (Scott) Reed and survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St., Dayton OH. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Due to COVID-19 we do ask that the public please wear a mask when in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society in Dick's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

