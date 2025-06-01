Ellis, Larry

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Ellis, Larry Donnell

Larry Donnell Ellis, age 69, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends from 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Cahill, Jeanne Jamison
2
Caudy, Marilyn
3
Dr., Donald Barnhart
4
Dunn, Mark
5
Blake, Adam