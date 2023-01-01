ELLIS, Mark F.



28, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in his home unexpectedly.



He was born May 7, 1994, in Springfield, Ohio. Mark graduated from Catholic Central High School in 2013 and continued his education getting his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati in 2017. He was currently employed at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Columbus, Ohio.



Mark is survived by his parents, Kirk Ellis and Ann Frawley Ellis; siblings, Daniel Ellis, Eileen Ellis; grandparents, Fred and Connie Ellis, Mark Frawley; aunts, Beth Bissmeyer, Amita Frawley; uncles, Joe Bissmeyer, Andrew Frawley, Matt Frawley, Eric Ellis; cousins, Henry Frawley, Elizabeth Frawley, Katherine Frawley, Andrew Bissmeyer, Patrick Bissmeyer, Brendan Bissmeyer, Maggie Bissmeyer, Erin Ellis, Caitlin Ellis and Fredrick Ellis.



He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Marianne Frawley and Sandra Ellis; great-grandmother, Patti Sprecher; and uncle, Mike Ellis.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com