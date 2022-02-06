ELLIS, Richard S. "Rick"



Age 77, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 3, 1944, in Deadwood, SD. Rick retired from the U.S. Air Force and later from the Defense Finance Accounting Services in Columbus, OH. He was a long time member of St. Peter Catholic Church.



Rick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Judith Ann "Judy"; and his daughter, Amy Ellis. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jason & Becky Ellis of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Conner and Harper Ellis; three sisters Susan Jack, Mary (Brad) Holt, and Jill (Bill) Kobrin; a brother Seth (Doreen) Ellis; and many other family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi



celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022. If desired, memorial contributions may



be made to The James Cancer Research Center at



http://cancer.osu.edu or Massey Cancer Center at



https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/Massey in Rick's memory.

