dayton-daily-news logo
X

ELLIS, Roosevelt

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ELLIS, Sr., Roosevelt

ELLIS, Sr., Mr. Roosevelt was born in Louin, MS. April 3, 1931, to John Ellis, Jr and Viola McGee and died Nov. 14, 2021. He was a hard worker practicing brick masonry for roughly 75 years. He is preceded in death by wife Ann and sons Roosevelt Jr. and Uron Ellis.

Funeral service will be held in Bay Springs, Mississippi.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
BECKETT, John
4
COX, Onyx
5
DONOHOE, Sara
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top