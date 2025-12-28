Williams, Elmer



Elmer Williams, age 75 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital after a short illness. He was born on July 24, 1950 in Perry County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Bige and Lena Mae Williams. He served in Vietnam from March 1970 to November 1971. On November 22, 1971 he married Theresa Garrett and they celebrated 54 years together. He worked in Heating & Air Conditioning and plumbing before starting to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Civil Engineering as a plumber. He retired after 32 years. Elmer is preceded in death by his 2 children, daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Williams, son Michael Williams; parents, Bige Williams and Lena Mae (Harris) Williams, brothers Paul and Raymond Williams, and sister Wanda Faye Williams. Elmer is survived by his wife, Theresa (Garrett) Williams; grandson, Anthony Michael Williams; brothers Marvin Williams & wife Patricia of New Lebanon, Harold Williams & wife Ann of McGee Kentucky, David Williams of Cookerville, Tennessee, and Bige Williams Jr. & wife Janice of Livingston, Tennessee; sisters, Jeanette Taulbee of Cookerville, Tennessee, and Pauline Templeton & husband Damon of Berea, Kentucky. The family of Elmer would like to acknowledge and thank nieces, Karen Miller and Charlene Evans, for all the help and support they have given. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am, and following the service, Elmer will be laid to rest at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a memory of Elmer or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



