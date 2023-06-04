Elofskey, Danny Frank



Danny Frank Elofskey, age 63 of Kettering, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harry Sr. and Vina Elofskey. Danny is survived by his beloved wife Michele Elofskey; two sons, Nathan Elofskey, Dillon (Jessica) Elofskey, step-son, Brenton Spencer; step-daughter, Aubrey Hodapp; two brothers, Harry (Rebecca) Elofskey Jr. and Michael Elofskey; nephew, Ian Elofskey. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Danny graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. He dedicated thirty years to Wright Patt Air Force Base as a Locksmith for Civil Engineering. Danny enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, watching NASCAR, and rooting for the Minnesota Vikings. The most important things to Danny were his family and manning the grill at family functions. He is well loved and will be deeply missed. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

