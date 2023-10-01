Elstun, Candyce L.



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Candyce L. Rock-Elstun. Candyce passed away on September 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and ex-husbands. She is survived by her daughters Paula Martin and Sarah Jackson, son in law William Martin and extended family member Michael Rice. She is also survived by various cousins and family members. Candyce had a career in the aerospace electronics field for over 25 years. She retired at the age of 70, at which point she became active in the Kiser H.S. Alumni association. She will be missed. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd.) on Sunday October 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm. To share a memory of Candyce or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com