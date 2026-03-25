Sterling, Elvin



Elvin Sterling, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He was married for 58 years to his devoted wife, Annie Sterling.



He is survived by his children, Elvin S. Sterling (Adina Sterling) and Yolanda S. West (Wilbert West); and by his grandchildren, Quinton Sterling, Naila Sterling, and Gabrielle West. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Converse, and his father, Joseph Sterling.



Funeral services will be held on March 27th at 11:00 AM at Mount Enon Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio.



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