Elzey, Marilyn A.



Marilyn Anne Elzey, aged 80, passed away on August 27, 2024. Her direction to the writer of this obituary was, Keep it short. With all due respect, that's impossible. Marilyn was born in Atlanta but spent her youth in Old Greenwich, CT. She graduated from Miami University, following in the footsteps of her grandmother, mother and sister. Her daughter and granddaughter later became fourth and fifth-generation Miamians. And nothing made her prouder. For Marilyn, Oxford was love at first sight. A place where she forged countless friendships, helped raise not one but two families, and quickly became one of the most feared and beloved teachers in town. English Literature was her passion. And no one brought more energy and rigor to the classroom. Among her most notorious exercises was asking students to memorize excerpts from classic books, such as Chaucer's Canterbury Tales. Whan that Aprill with his shoures soote, is one we'll never forget. Yes, it momentarily tortured our souls (and lowered our precious GPAs). But in the end, the sweat and dedication she demanded made us stronger, tougher and more open to the world. In retirement Marilyn became a fierce political activist. Someone who fought tirelessly for the rights of the underrepresented. No matter the cause, she refused to accept the status quo. If it wasn't right, she was ready to fight. Marilyn enjoyed many things in life. Among those things were sunbathing, salted peanuts, Barbara Streisand, Cat Island, Carlo Rossi, board games, bumper stickers, tutoring Miami football players, laughing, learning and asking questions of others. She was probably the best listener many of us have ever known. But the greatest love of Marilyn's life was her husband, Wayne. Together they traveled the world, raised five kids, restored a 140 year-old farmhouse and never left one another's side. At every stage of her life, Marilyn was a fearless beacon of love. A mother, teacher, wife, sister, and friend who lifted us, believed in us, and made us all better. For that, we are eternally grateful. Marilyn is survived by her son, Scott Cromer; stepchildren Chris Elzey, Becca Voss, and Vangie Elzey; sister Jackie Reis and brother-in-law Peter Reis; daughters-in-law Dana Green and Karen Elzey; sons-in-law Dave Voss and John Lange; nephews and nieces Tim and Kate Powell, Ted, Bruce and Jennifer O'Donoghue; and grandchildren Madeline Cromer, Claire Voss, Molly Voss, Emma Lange, Jack Lange, Jacob Beck, Nathan Beck and best friends Di Princell and Pam Carey. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Elzey, ex-husband Rodger Cromer, daughter Vicki Lange, father Jack Woliston, mother Harriet Woliston, and sister Pam Powell. Memorial donations in Marilyn's name can be made to the Marilyn Cromer Elzey Scholarship Fund at The Greater Oxford Community Foundation, 22 E High St, Oxford, OH 45056.



