Emory Harrod

Harrod, Emory Eugene



Emory Eugene Harrod "Sonny", 92, of North Hampton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 25th, 1933, in Union, Ohio the son of Roy and Mildred Elizabeth (Smith) Harrod. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502 or Pike Township Fire Dept., 8440 Troy Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littetonandrue.com





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