Ena Fraser

FRASER, Ena Elfreda



Age 89 departed Nov. 1, 2025. A native of Guyana, South America and devoted elder of Summit Christian Church. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Sat. Nov 8, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. Please donate to Summit Christian Church in her honor. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com