In Loving Memory



Laura Jeannette (Knobling) Engle



10/21/1915 - 6/16/2011



On this date, a hard working, good provider, generous and caring person was born. Loved and cared about animals. I think of you every day since you passed away. You are in my heart and mind.



I miss you more each day.



Hope you have been graced with a Heavenly award. Love, Jeanneane



