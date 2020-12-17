ENNIS, James



Devoted husband of Sharon Ennis for 52 years. Loving father of Scot (Torri) Ennis and Traci (Mike) Nilson. Dear grandfather of Clayton Ennis, Riley Ennis, Kayla Elrod, Nathan Ennis, Nick Nilson, Lauren Nilson, and Nolan Ennis. Brother of Sherry



Stevens. Passed away December 12, 2020, age 76. Visitation will be held at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg on Friday, December 18th from 10 am until time of funeral service at 12-noon. Interment at Hillgrove Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences at



