Ennis Miller Sr.

Miller, Sr., Ennis Brewster



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ennis Brewster Miller Sr., age 99 (3 months short of 100). Ennis Sr. took his wings on March 12, 2026 after suffering a sudden illness. Born and raised in Oxford, OH to the late Simon and Lazelle (Jones) Miller on June 30, 1926, he was the youngest of his siblings, William "Robert" Miller, Arthur "Buddy" Miller, "Katherine" (Miller) Bradley. A proud veteran, Ennis Sr. served 22 years in the Army serving at the end of WWII through the Korean War and much of the Vietnam War. While serving in the Army Ennis Sr. earned multiple accommodations including the Bronze Star with Valor. Ennis Sr. leaves behind his wife, Laverne (Carter) Miller, his eight children: Bruce Miller Sr., Carol (Miller) Johnson, Ennis Miller Jr., Gale Miller, Leslie (Miller) Jackson, Anne Mitchell, Gwen Miller, and Heather (Miller) Booker. He was also a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. He is remembered fondly by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who were touched by his kindness and spirit. A visitation will take place at Bethel AME Church, located at 14 South Beech Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056, on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. The family invites you to share your condolences and memories on the tribute wall at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. In leu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ennis' home church of Bethel A.M.E of Oxford or to the Armed Forces Support Group/Honor Flight. A full obituary can be found at https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/obituary/Ennis-MillerSr



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