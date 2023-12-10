Enright, Lisa



age 63, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. Lisa was born in Piqua, Ohio on February 9, 1960. She was preceded in death by her father, James Hoover. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Gregory Powell; daughters, Alicia Enright, Carolyn Enright and Emily Cobb; grandchildren, Caleb, MacKenzie, Brandon, Trinity, Nick, Brianna, Jaiden, Kiley, Tristen and Xavier; mother, Shirley Hoover; brothers, Mike Hoover and Brett Hoover; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 3-4pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



