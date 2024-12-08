Enscoe, Frank L.



87, a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, 2024, at his home in Tipp City, Ohio. Frank was born in 1937 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Melvin Enscoe and Hazel Maerill Sheperd. In 1955, he graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton and started working for GMAC in the mail room that same year. He eventually transferred to General Motors (GM) at the Moraine Plant in Dayton. In 1959, he married Judith Small, and in 1979, Frank married Carolyn Lee Nash in Dayton, Ohio. In 2005, he retired after 50 years at GM. He was one of the company's longest serving employees, starting in the mail room and rising to executive status. After his retirement, he often gave tours of the GM plant in Dayton before it closed and became an expert tour guide at the Moraine Farm Mansion. Frank was a huge Michigan University football fan relishing in all rivalry with all Ohio State fans. He also loved watching Bengals football. Frank was an avid golfer from the age of 13, and was on a league at Meadowbrook at Clayton Golf Course in his later years. Frank was a proud member of the American Legion Post 668 in Dayton. Frank is survived by his children, Cathy Schott (Mark Schott) of VA, Cheryl Silverstein (the late Barry Silverstein) of AZ, Gary Enscoe, of Peru, Steven Enscoe of FL, Robin Enscoe of SC, and Jon Enscoe (Karen Morency Enscoe) of NH. He has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Enscoe, his mother, Hazel Maerill Sheperd, his siblings, Patricia, Karen and Jerry Enscoe, and his beloved wife, Carol Lee Nash Enscoe. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 9:30am to 10:30am with his funeral service beginning at 10:30am at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit newcomerdayton.com to view his full obituary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com