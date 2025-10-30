Eric Frank

FRANK, Eric C.



FRANK, Eric C., 63, of Springfield, passed away October 22, 2025. He was born May 22, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Blaire and Marlene (Kinsinger). Eric worked as an assistant manager at Tuttle Bros. for 27 ½ years and later as a manager for O'Reilly's Auto Parts for 14 years. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Joanne (Kidder); a sister, Michelle Mundy; 5 nieces and nephews, Austin, Brittany, Billy, Aaron and Luke and a dear friend, Linda Hupp. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Danny Ray and Barbara Kidder. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



