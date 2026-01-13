Ernestine Heflin

Heflin (Brown), Ernestine



Ernestine Brown Heflin, 97, passed away gracefully on December 31, 2025. She was born on July 20, 1928, in Breckenridge, Texas, to Lonnie Bell Gray. She is survived by four children: Charlotte Heflin, Janice Heflin, Vincent Heflin and Christopher Bass, whom she lovingly raised as her own, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Harry J. Heflin, Sr.; sons, Harry, Jr., Phillip, Leslie and Victor; mother, Lonnie Bell Gray; and sister, Cleo Bell. A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10 a.m., at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St, Dayton, Ohio, 45428. The service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham, Pastor, The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com