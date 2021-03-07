X

ERNST, Donald

ERNST, Jr., Donald "Don"

A strong and often stubborn man, Donald "Don" Ernst Jr., of Miamisburg, passed away, Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his Life Celebration visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, on Saturday, March 13th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with Military Honors beginning at 2:00 pm. The family invites you to continue the celebration from 5:00 pm to 8:00pm at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, 2110 E. Central Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Don's Memorial Fund (Wood Forest Bank, c/o Lisa Ernst (#...3678), or through the Conner & Koch webpage (https://www.connerandkoch.com/funeral-pay). You are also welcome to write a condolence, plant a tree, or share a photo of Don at


