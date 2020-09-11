ERVIN, Zelphia "ZB" ZELPHIA (ZB) ERVIN, 91, of Springfield, and formerly of Keyser, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born October 13, 1928, in Clifton, NC, to Willie Jane and Perry H. Roark. Zelphia was a resident of Forest Glen Health Campus, Springfield, OH, since January 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Frederick W. Ervin, and her parents. Also preceding her were sisters, Marie Fields, Grace Boner, Susie Winiarczyk, and Shirley Ann Roark; brothers, James Roark, Robert Roark, and Charles Roark. Zelphia is survived by one sister, Emma Braun of Baltimore, MD; and one brother, Homer Lee Roark of Delta, PA; two daughters, Kathrina (Bruce) Chrisman, and Edith (Bob) Wisenberger of Springfield; and son, Fred J. (Lydia) Ervin of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Bowser of Columbus, IN, Bill (Misty) Chrisman, Kenny Chrisman and Betsy Feeser, Bobby (Jenny) Wisenberger all of Springfield, Amy (Frank) Jones of Alachua, FL, Emma (Sam) Boso of Pittsburgh, PA, Logan Ervin and Sarah Ervin of Washington, WV, Steve (Patti) Chrisman of Medina, Ohio, Michele (Shane) Hallinan and Kimberly Shepherd of St. Petersburg, FL; great-grandchildren, Asher and Gabe Bowser, Shelby, Lauren and Harper Chrisman, Aiden, Addison, and AJ Brien, Madison and Mia Jones, Michelle and Michael Emory, Anastasia, Jonathan, and Samson Wisenberger, Brooke Ekers, Brady, Blake, and Blaine Chrisman, Josh and Justin Smith, Taylor Hallinan, Meghan Taylor, and Nicole Gomez Shepherd and Joe Lebro Jr.; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Zelphia was a devoted wife and mother. The times she enjoyed most were those spent with her family. In her younger days, Zelphia enjoyed bowling and playing Bingo. She shared these activities with her sister-in-law and good friend, "Boo" Schadler. In addition to her family, Zelphia's love spilled over internationally. Through Hearts In Action she provided tuition and meals to children in a school deep in the Peten jungle in Guatemala. Zelphia was a member of Springfield Church of Christ and attended First Christian Church. The family would like to express very special thanks to Karen Chubb, Zelphia's friend and caregiver for 7 years and to all the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus for their compassionate care and devotion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association or First Christian Church's missions programs. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Steve Chrisman officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Interment will take place at Potomac Valley Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV.



