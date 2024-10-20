Escobar, Deborah

Escobar (Harper), Deborah Lynn "Debi"



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deborah "Debi" Lynn Escobar: Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Cousin, Friend, and Neighbor. On the evening of October 10, 2024 as the skies were graced with the rare and ethereal glow of the aurora borealis, Debi's rare and beautiful soul ascended into heaven. Debi is survived by her husband Cornel Escobar, daughter Skye Barnes, Grandson Preston Barnes; and siblings David Harper, Detra (Jack Matthews). She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Preston Harper, Jr. & Bernice Diehl. www.avancefuneralhome.com



